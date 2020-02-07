Sign up
Kilcunda
Took my newish drone down the coast a bit for a glimpse of the ocean. Although it was smokey from the bushfires, it was tolerable. This is Bass Strait viewed from Kilcunda.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Terrie
@teodw
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FC220
Taken
7th February 2020 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
australia
,
smoke haze
,
kilcunda
,
bass strait" water
