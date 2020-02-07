Previous
Kilcunda by teodw
Kilcunda

Took my newish drone down the coast a bit for a glimpse of the ocean. Although it was smokey from the bushfires, it was tolerable. This is Bass Strait viewed from Kilcunda.
Terrie

@teodw
