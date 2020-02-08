Previous
Next
Top Down on Kilcunda by teodw
Photo 1207

Top Down on Kilcunda

When dronies take a birds eye view shot looking straight down, we refer to it as top down. It is my favourite type of shot.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Terrie

@teodw
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise