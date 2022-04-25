Sign up
Photo 1228
Come fly with me
Again at the airshow, a period fashion parade bought out a few designers and this wonderful looking lady agreed to spontaneously pose for me. Loved her colour combo.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Terrie
@teodw
1236
photos
33
followers
49
following
338% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th April 2022 1:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
woman
,
plane
,
retro
