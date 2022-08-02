Previous
Next
Bombardier by teodw
Photo 1233

Bombardier

This is my other half, normally shy in front of camera, he let me take this while he was wearing his ancient hat as he thinks it gives him a cossick look. Okay.....watever, just stand still for me ;-)
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Terrie

@teodw
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise