Choo Choo Train by teodw
Choo Choo Train

This train travels through our small town twice a year heading to the snow, or at least the closest big town to the snow. The local families all go to see it chuffing through town. The young kids love it.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Terrie

@teodw
