Photo 1251
Camel Rock 2
A famous rock formation just out of Bermagui on the coast, it's a photographers dream.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Terrie
@teodw
1253
photos
34
followers
49
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
Views
5
365
NIKON Z 6
6th December 2022 1:45am
Tags
ocean
,
australia
,
rock
,
seaside
,
camel
,
bermagui
