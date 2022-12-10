Previous
Stoney Creek Trestle Bridge by teodw
Stoney Creek Trestle Bridge

This old bridge was part of the Gippsland railway line, all made from wood sourced locally to the area. It remains as a part of the rail trail between Lakes Entrance and Orbost.
Terrie

@teodw
