Tolerant

Well, what a ride it has been since my last postings! This is my hubby Paul, who was diagnosed with mantle cell non-hodgkins lymphoma in June of '23. He has undertaken 6 rounds of chemo and had a stem cell transplant in November '23. In remission now and fingers crossed for a long period! His hair has grown back now and he is slowly getting back his strength and fitness. Thank goodness for science and beautiful folks in the nursing and caring professions.