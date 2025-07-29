Sign up
Photo 1283
Modern Ned
For those that don't know of Ned, he is a famous Australian bushranger, and this fella walking through the streets of Melbourne, looked just like him, so I had to ask to take his photo, how could I not? He was very obliging.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
street
,
photography
,
melbourne
,
man
,
australia
,
beard
