Modern Ned by teodw
Photo 1283

Modern Ned

For those that don't know of Ned, he is a famous Australian bushranger, and this fella walking through the streets of Melbourne, looked just like him, so I had to ask to take his photo, how could I not? He was very obliging.
29th July 2025

