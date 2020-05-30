Previous
Waterlily by tepa
Waterlily

Such a beautiful summer evening, I am glad I went out for a walk.
30th May 2020

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. With this project I try to take myself out more often and really enjoy the...
