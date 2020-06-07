Previous
In a forest by tepa
18 / 365

In a forest

A lovely Sunday walk. Ferns are definitely signs of summer.
7th June 2020

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. With this project I try to take myself out more often and really enjoy the...
4% complete



