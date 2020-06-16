Previous
Next
Laukontori shore by tepa
27 / 365

Laukontori shore

Today I met my friend for the very first time FOR MONTHS! How lovely that was even though we were not able to hug.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise