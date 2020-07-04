Previous
Summer tastes like strawberry by tepa
Summer tastes like strawberry

Thank you, sister! A lovely day with my family. We haven't met for a long time.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
July 4th, 2020  
