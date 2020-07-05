Previous
Tuulos medieval church by tepa
Tuulos medieval church

Tuulos church is one of the smaller medieval granite churches in Finland. Construction was started in 1478.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
