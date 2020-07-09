Previous
Slow food by tepa
47 / 365

Slow food

Preparing a dinner and reading Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men.
Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
