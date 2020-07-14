Sign up
50 / 365
Details in a forest
This week I'm participating in an online novel writing course and sitting mostly by my computer. I publish pictures that I took last week when hiking in a nature trail.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Niisku
@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Nexus 5X
Taken
10th July 2020 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
outside
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
rainy
,
summertime
,
forest
,
july
