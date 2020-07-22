Previous
Tammerkoski by tepa
55 / 365

Tammerkoski

Because of the chaotic tram track construction site I don't go to the centrum that often. Today had a lunch with my colleague.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Niisku

@tepa
A Finnish woman walking in a forest with her camera. Nature gives me so much joy.
15% complete

