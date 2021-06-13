Previous
Garden Image 1. 20210613_112800 by teresahodgkinson
Garden Image 1. 20210613_112800

Spent a lot of time in the garden during this Covid19 drama. This is a small corner of it. Spot the dog, Bailey, taking a drink in the pond! I do provide fresh, clean water in a clean, stainless bowl...honest!! Lol🤣😂😉
