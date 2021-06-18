Previous
Next
Giving Thanks For A Shaded Path. by teresahodgkinson
7 / 365

Giving Thanks For A Shaded Path.

A regular dog walking path that in really hot weather offers welcome shade.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise