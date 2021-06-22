Previous
Next
A Favourite Tree. by teresahodgkinson
11 / 365

A Favourite Tree.

One of my favourite trees that I pass regularly whilst walking the dog. I am fascinated by the trunk growth...😊
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise