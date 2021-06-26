Previous
My Favourite Garden Statue. by teresahodgkinson
15 / 365

My Favourite Garden Statue.

I love the serene look on her face...it inspires me, though I consistently fail in my serenity quest!
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
