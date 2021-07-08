Previous
A Topiary Giant Mushroom. by teresahodgkinson
27 / 365

A Topiary Giant Mushroom.

Drummund Castle Topiary Gardens, in Scotland, are superb. I loved this giant mushroom. More photos to follow.
