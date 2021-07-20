Previous
The Shady Circle. by teresahodgkinson
39 / 365

The Shady Circle.

This was taken from inside a circle of trees that had grown together to form a roof. It was wecome shade on a hot day.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

