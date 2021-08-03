Previous
Next
Slatescape on the beach. by teresahodgkinson
53 / 365

Slatescape on the beach.

These appear, when the tide goes out, on the beach, near my house in Whitby. It's like nature creates a little, framed art work for beach walkers to enjoy!
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise