Previous
Next
Sculptural Rocks. by teresahodgkinson
56 / 365

Sculptural Rocks.

I find forms created from rock erosion really sculptural.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise