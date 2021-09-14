Previous
White Rock Cave. by teresahodgkinson
95 / 365

White Rock Cave.

The bowels of the cave had pristine white rock...startlingly white!
Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Maggiemae ace
Well you seemed to know what to do with the camera in difficult light conditions!
September 14th, 2021  
