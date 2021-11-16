Previous
Beach Bird Take Off! by teresahodgkinson
158 / 365

Beach Bird Take Off!

I had planned more beach huts for today...but this was a surprise shot...I didn't think I'd captured it because they were moving so fast!
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Teresa

ace
teresahodgkinson
My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person!
