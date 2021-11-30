Previous
Treeline With Peach Sky. by teresahodgkinson
167 / 365

Treeline With Peach Sky.

I like the contrast of warm sky and cool, frosty field.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Teresa

@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Photo Details

  • 4
  • The Shady Nature Of Trees And Other Things.
  • 30th November 2021 7:49am
