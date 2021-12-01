Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
168 / 365
Through The December Window.
My 1st of each month through the window series. December 1st is definitely a different view to November 1st!!
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Teresa
ace
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
228
photos
37
followers
96
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
46
47
165
48
166
167
49
168
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Shady Nature Of Trees And Other Things.
Taken
1st December 2021 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Nice view. Definitely different 😀
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close