44 / 365
Not A Night Sky!
This is the same shot as in my other album but using warm filters. Looks like an evening image...but actually taken at 11.30am.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Teresa
ace
@teresahodgkinson
Hello everyone. My images are taken using my Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, so not a sophisticated camera or camera person! My aim is to capture...
Views
2
Album
Filtered Fotos For Fun.
Taken
18th November 2021 12:01pm
