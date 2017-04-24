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1 / 365
Bison
Another Bison from Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
24th April 2017
24th Apr 17
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Teresa F
ace
@teri6868
Hello, I am back to try this project again. I have tried it before a couple of years ago. I did alright for a few...
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365
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DSC-HX300
Taken
23rd June 2017 6:58am
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