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Wolf by teri6868
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Wolf

Spotted this guy while driving the Gunflint Trail in northern Minnesota. Yes, he was a wild wolf, and not in captivity. I took the shot through the windshield, from the safety of my vehicle.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Teresa F

ace
@teri6868
Hello, I am back to try this project again. I have tried it before a couple of years ago. I did alright for a few...
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