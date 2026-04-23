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Running Horse by teri6868
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Running Horse

Another one of the wild horses in Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Teresa F

ace
@teri6868
Hello, I am back to try this project again. I have tried it before a couple of years ago. I did alright for a few...
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