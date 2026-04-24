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American Goldfinch by teri6868
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American Goldfinch

I think this is an American Goldfinch. Taken during a trip to Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Teresa F

ace
@teri6868
Hello, I am back to try this project again. I have tried it before a couple of years ago. I did alright for a few...
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