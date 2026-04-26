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10 / 365
Black Vulture
Take during a trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Teresa F
ace
@teri6868
Hello, I am back to try this project again. I have tried it before a couple of years ago. I did alright for a few...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX10 IS
Taken
1st January 1980 12:00am
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bird
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vulture
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black vulture
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