WOW!

I am trying to work up some old photos from a 2017 backpacking trip... That are all JPEGs and overexposed to the point of clipping. UG! I wish I had my camera for longer before that trip.... and am kicking myself for being "afraid" to turn up my shutter speed and F stop to decrease the light. I mean, looking back I want to kick myself for "fighting" too much light.