Photo 515
Sands
Sorry I have not been posting lately, lots going on good and bad. buying a house in market that has shot up 50-150% in the last 6 months is crazy.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Taffy
ace
Your image is a beauty -- sorry to read how hard the house hunting part is going.
February 11th, 2021
sheri
What a perfect angle of light and shadow on these dunes.
February 11th, 2021
