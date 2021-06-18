Previous
Moose! by teriyakih
Moose!

Trying out the Sigma 150-600 and 60-600 lenses this weekend. A moose was kind enough to say hi! (Shot at 900mm equivalent with a slight crop to cut out distraction)

Apparently this is what I have been looking for, the 400 )600mm equiv) was never really enough for most birds on walks.
Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
