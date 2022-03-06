Sign up
Photo 644
Carp Carcass
Something a little different. It looked like someone had made a burn pit and burned a lot of scrap carp parts.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Views
5
365
NIKON D500
6th March 2022 4:36pm
