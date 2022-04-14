Previous
But not like this... by teriyakih
Photo 656

But not like this...

I went back to the scab lands looking for a great horned owl where I found one last year....... but not like this.

Sorry if it is a bit graphic, but the beauty life and death in the scab lands go hand in hand.
Teriyaki

