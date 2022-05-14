Previous
Great White heron by teriyakih
Great White heron

First time I have seen one of these, I usually only see the great blues.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Taffy ace
What a striking looking bird! Beautifully captured.
May 16th, 2022  
