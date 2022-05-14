Sign up
Photo 665
Great White heron
First time I have seen one of these, I usually only see the great blues.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
1
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Views
9
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th May 2022 12:48pm
Taffy
ace
What a striking looking bird! Beautifully captured.
May 16th, 2022
