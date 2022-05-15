Previous
Yellowheaded Blackbird by teriyakih
Photo 666

Yellowheaded Blackbird

The background really made this one for me, I never though of wind whipping the water faster than the handheld shutter speed as a viable way to blur backgrounds.... but here it is.
Teriyaki

