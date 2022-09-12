Previous
Coastal cave by teriyakih
Photo 689

Coastal cave

A nice day to go for a stroll.

Once again testing out the cell camera, overall I am not too disappointed with how they are turning out compared to my old phone.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
188% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing capture
September 15th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful capture
September 15th, 2022  
