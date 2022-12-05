Previous
Next
Shelter From the cold by teriyakih
Photo 702

Shelter From the cold

THis caught my eye and I did my best to frame it up.

Sorry about the prior upload, I am finding that light room editing isn't passed through to Photoshop anymore..
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice shot; great framing
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise