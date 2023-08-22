Sign up
Photo 723
ALberta Dino Museum
Finally back from my trip, and have a lot to process!
pro tip, a 11-24 f2.8 is great for museum photography!
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Teriyaki
@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023
