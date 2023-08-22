Previous
ALberta Dino Museum by teriyakih
Photo 723

ALberta Dino Museum

Finally back from my trip, and have a lot to process!

pro tip, a 11-24 f2.8 is great for museum photography!
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise