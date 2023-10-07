Previous
After the rainstorm by teriyakih
Trying to get motivated to work on photos again.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
Lesley ace
Superb light. The hill on the left makes me think of a sleeping dragon.
October 9th, 2023  
