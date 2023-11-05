Previous
What's left by teriyakih
Photo 735

What's left

Getting in what photos I can before the snow hits. Playing with macro and lighting. Large temp adjustable backlight, UV front light.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
201% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023  
