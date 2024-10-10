Previous
Bull Trout in the wild by teriyakih
Bull Trout in the wild

With much effort I was able to get this with my phone, then process it to look better than most my underwater phone photos.
10th October 2024

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
