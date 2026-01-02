Previous
Littlel flighty by teriyakih
Littlel flighty

The eagles were gone weeks early this year, and there was rain instead of snow.
Omabluebird ace
Nice point of view
January 3rd, 2026  
amyK ace
Nice composition
January 3rd, 2026  
