Last to leave by teriyakih
Last to leave

The Eagles were gone really early this year. I only saw 3, then there are usually 80 or more. Strange weather with strange outcomes.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Teriyaki

@teriyakih
After completing my first year I am trying to focus on quality and processing at the cost of quantity. That said, it ends up that...
amyK ace
Nice detail on this
January 6th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Ooooooh.....on the lookout
January 6th, 2026  
